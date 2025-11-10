Veteran Actor Dharmendra Admitted to Hospital, Condition Concerning

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra, who has been in hospital for several days, is in a serious condition but is stable, an industry insider said on Monday. The 89-year-old actor has been in and out of south Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

"Dharamji's health is not in a great state," the insider told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Son Sunny Deol's representative denied reports that the "Sholay" star was on ventilator.

"Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy," the PR representative shared in a message to PTI.

The actor's son Sunny, wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol had reached hospital to visit him.