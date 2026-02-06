 Top
Very Few Men Do What He Does: Lavanya Tripathi’s Viral Post Defends Megastar Chiranjeevi

6 Feb 2026 3:21 PM IST

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, on January 31, in Hyderabad.

Lavanya Tripathi has stated that Megastar Chiranjeevi takes care of the female children in the family like only a few can. Her social media post, which has had a massive reach (1.1 million views and counting), was in response to a journalist's tweet that expressed an unfavorable opinion suggesting that Chiranjeevi is more elated about the birth of Ram Charan’s male child than that of the female infant.

"This tweet is in extremely poor taste, turning a genuinely happy moment into something unpleasant," Lavanya wrote.




She further added that critics clearly don’t know how Chiranjeevi treats the women in his family, especially his granddaughters. "Very few men can do even 1% of what he does, so it’s best not to comment on people you don’t truly know," the actress, who will be seen in Sathi Leelavathi soon, added.


Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, on January 31, in Hyderabad. They also have a 2-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
