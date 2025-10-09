Venkatesh's Movie With Trivikram Srinivas Goes on Floors

New Delhi: Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas will be collaborating with actor Venkatesh Daggubati for an upcoming feature film, producer Naga Vamsi has announced. Vamsi, who worked with Srinivas on popular films such as "S/O Satyamurthy", "Agnyaathavaasi" and "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", shared the news in a post on X Wednesday.

"After 20 long months, the wizard of words #Trivikram garu is back behind the camera, joining hands with everyone's favourite, Victory @VenkyMama garu!" he wrote alongside a photo of the actor and the director.

"The OGs of entertainment are back on sets to recreate the magic once again! Produced by #SRadhaKrishna (Chinababu) garu. #Venky77 #VenkateshXTrivikram," he added.

Srinivas' most recent directorial was the 2024 film "Guntur Kaaram", starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela.

Daggubati was last seen in the 2025 action-comedy film "Sankranthiki Vasthunam", which also starred Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary. His upcoming projects also include "Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu".