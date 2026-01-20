Venkatesh’s Drishyam 3 to Kick Off in October

Producer Suresh Babu has confirmed that Venkatesh’s Drishyam 3 is likely to begin filming this October. The clarification comes in the wake of speculations that Venkatesh is not interested in taking on the sequel this year.

The senior star hero was recently seen in a cameo appearance alongside Chiranjeevi in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Currently, Venkatesh is busy with Aadarsha Kutumbam, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The makers recently unveiled a glimpse of the film, which received a positive response from all quarters. Aadarsha Kutumbam is scheduled for a theatrical release later this year.



Meanwhile, the Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 is slated for a Summer 2026 release.

