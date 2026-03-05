Venkatesh to woo Keerthy in his next?

If industry buzz is anything to go by, Keerthy Suresh may soon share screen space with Venkatesh in Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming entertainer, tentatively planned for a Sankranthi 2027 release “Talks are on but nothing is fixed yet,’ says a source. This film is the fifth collaboration between Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi, who have previously delivered hits like F2 and Sankranthiki Vasthanam.

The film promises to be a major box office draw, featuring an ensemble cast, including Kalyan Ram as the second lead. Venkatesh is currently busy with Trivikram's Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47, while Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan.

The Venkatesh-Anil Ravipudi duo is known for their winning formula, and this film is expected to follow suit. With Keerthy Suresh on board, the film is shaping up to be an exciting project.

No official announcement has been made yet, but fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation. The film’s success is highly anticipated, given the star studded cast and proven director actor combination.

Venkatesh has romanced Tammannah in F2 and two girls Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Choudury in Sankranthiki Vasthunam and would be working with another talented actress in his upcoming film, if everything falls in place.