Venkatesh joins elite list of actor turned singers

Close on the heels of Allu Arjun, who sang the song "Damuntey Pattukora Shekhawatu" in Pushpa 2, senior actor Venkatesh crooned the song "Sankrantiki Vasthunam" in his upcoming film. In a funny behind-the-scenes video that has gone viral, director Anil Ravipudi discusses bringing in a Bollywood singer for the special song, while Venkatesh expresses his desire to sing (nenu padutha), and it happens a couple of times. “In the video, we see Venkatesh enthusiastically requesting the opportunity, and Ravipudi, after much persuasion, finally agreed”.





The first two songs from the film have already struck a chord with audiences, becoming instant hits. “Venkatesh steps into the shoes of a former police officer, while Aishwarya Rajesh takes on the role of his wife. Meenakshi Chaudhary portrays his ex-girlfriend,” the makers add.

Earlier, noted stars like Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Pawan Kalyan, Nagarjuna, and Ravi Teja lent their voices to popular songs, and the numbers triggered some hype among their fans and music lovers, too.

After his last release ‘Saindhav’ failed to impress the audience, Venkatesh is looking to bounce back into the reckoning with his upcoming cop story and retain his ratings and market.