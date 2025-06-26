Arjun Rampal: I Don’t Look at Characters as Heroes or Villains

Rana Naidu Season 2 on Netflix was one of the hugely awaited web series. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s intense performance as the villain has captivated audiences. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Arjun shares what it was to get into the skin of his character, Rauf and his experience working with Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh.

From model and hero to villain do you like playing the baddie, and what about it appeals to you?

I am an actor. I play characters; I play role models. That’s really it. I don’t look at them as heroes or villains. Every character has a reason for why they are the way they are, and my job is to bring that to life honestly.

What was the process like gaining weight for your role as Rauf in Rana Naidu Season 2, and how did you prepare for the fight sequences with Rana Daggubati?

To be precise, it was 14 kgs and yeah, gaining it was actually easy. The real challenge is losing it after! But it wasn’t just about putting on weight. It was about embodying Rauf, someone who’s physically intimidating, with a strong presence. The fight sequences with Rana were intense. We rehearsed a lot, worked on making it feel real. Rana was fantastic to work with solid energy and great timing.

Can you share some insights into your character Rauf’s backstory, his motivation, and what makes him tick?

Rauf is a man whose entire belief system is rooted in his love for his people. There’s a strong sense of care in him; he truly looks after those he considers his own. At one point, he even tells Rana, “Just like you have a family, these people are mine. If killing them seems right to you, then doing the same for mine feels right to me.” That’s the way he thinks. His actions may be extreme, but in his mind, they’re completely justified.

What according to you should actors work on to play such complex roles?

Complex roles like this require a deep understanding of the character. You need to be able to connect with their emotions, even if you don’t agree with their actions. An actor needs to do their homework to understand the motivations, the psychology, and the backstory. It’s also about creating that balance between being the character and bringing your own interpretation to it. You need to dig deep into your own experiences, find those relatable emotions, and then push them into a darker, more intense space.

What was it like working with Rana Daggubati in Rana Naidu Season 2?

Working with Rana was an incredible experience. He’s not just a powerhouse physically but also very grounded and thoughtful in his approach to acting. There’s a lot of respect between us, and it was amazing to be able to push each other in those high-energy scenes. We have a lot of chemistry, and I think it translates really well on screen. He’s one of those actors who makes everyone around him better.

Tell us about your work experience with senior actor Venkatesh.

Venkatesh is a gem. It’s been such an honour working with someone who’s so experienced and yet so humble. The way he brings depth to his characters is something I have learned a lot from. He’s been in the industry for so long, and it’s clear that his passion for acting is as strong as ever. There’s a calmness in his approach that I really admire, and working with him has been both a learning experience and a joy.

What’s next for you after Rana Naidu Season 2?

I have got a few exciting projects lined up. That's all I can tell for now, rest it will eventually come out so just hoping for the best.