Vedang Raina to Veer Pahariya: TOP 5 New-age Actors We Want to See More on the Big Screens

Bollywood has witnessed a wave of fresh actors who have changed the dynamics of storytelling, narratives, and the overall perspective of how films are seen beyond a predictable boundary. With the rise of new-age actors, here's looking at the top 5 faces whom we would like to see more on the big screens.





Vedang Raina: From The Archies to Jigra, Vedang Raina has displayed a glimpse of his acting range and has hinted that much is yet to unfold. From playing a charming young lad in The Archies to diving deep into emotions with Jigra, Vedang Raina has highlighted his potential, leaving the viewers excited for his prospects.





Veer Pahariya: Veer Pahariya made a promising Bollywood debut with the big-ticket release, Sky Force. Not only did he make an off-beat choice for his debut film, but he also ignited curiosity by picking a challenging role - something that would be unpredictable and risky for a newbie. However, Veer pulled it off with dedication and commitment, setting the tone for his upcoming projects.





Adarsh Gourav: The White Tiger, Superboys of Malegaon, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan are some of the major projects that define Adarsh Gourav as a promising face. Not deep into mainstream cinema, Adarsh has carved a niche by picking stories that carry substance, all with the intention of serving novelty on the screens. His unpredictable choice makes him one of the most exciting actors to watch out for.





Siddhant Chaturvedi: From Gully Boy to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Siddhant Chaturvedi has come a long way in proving himself as a promising actor. From diving deep into intense performances to highlighting his emotional graph, Siddhant has proven that he is here for rich content and not just drama!





Lakshya Lalwani: Lakshya Lalwani registered a thunderous debut with Kill, leaving everyone mindblown with his performance and potential as a fresh face. Not only did he make the gruesome action sequences feel real, but he also made everyone feel his emotionally charged frames. With a powerful performance in Kill, Lakshya is the name to watch out for!





Despite being a fresh lot of actors, these performers have changed the game of the potential of films, and the extent to which they can be explored.