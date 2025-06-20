Bollywood is currently witnessing an exciting wave of fresh pairings, leaving audiences both curious and eager for what’s to come. Blending a new-gen lens with the charm of old-school romance, these couples promise to deliver entertaining cinematic experiences across genres. Here’s a look at six upcoming on-screen jodis creating buzz:



Lakshya and Ananya Panday





Kill actor Lakshya teams up with Ananya Panday for a breezy rom-com titled Chand Mera Dil. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film explores passionate love with a touch of madness and intensity. The first-look poster already exudes cuteness and chemistry. Chand Mera Dil is slated for release later this year.



Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor





Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor are all set to bring a musical romance to the big screen with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The teaser and the recently released song have offered glimpses into a heartfelt, free-spirited love story, amplified by Vishal Mishra’s soulful score. Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Open Window Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh, written and created by Mansi Bagla. It is set to release in theatres on 11th July.



Vedang Raina and Sharvari





After making waves in The Archies and Munjya respectively, Vedang Raina and Sharvari will now star in a period love story helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The yet-to-be-titled project promises an emotionally rich narrative, showcasing both actors in refreshing new avatars.



Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani





Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani pair up for Laikey Laikaa, a romantic drama that explores chaos and calm in equal measure. The recent announcement poster left fans eager to see their on-screen chemistry. The film is slated for a Summer 2026 theatrical release.



Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda





Backed by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara stars Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda in a high-voltage romantic drama. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film’s teaser and music have already created significant pre-release excitement. Saiyaara hits cinemas on July 18, 2025, globally.



Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia





Agastya Nanda stars opposite Simar Bhatia in Ikkis, a war biopic based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is set against the 1971 India-Pakistan war and promises a gripping narrative with emotional depth and patriotic fervor.



These upcoming pairings are a mix of debutantes and seasoned talents, and they’re all set to give us fresh perspectives, electric chemistry, and stories that aim straight for the heart. Cinephiles, mark your calendars, there’s a lot to look forward to!



