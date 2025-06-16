TOP 5 Bollywood Pairs We Can't Wait to Watch in Their Upcoming Projects

Bollywood is witnessing a wave of fresh pairs, leaving the audiences excited and curious about what's to come on the big screens. With a blend of new-gen perspective and the essence of old-school, these pairs are sure to treat movie buffs with an entertaining time, with a string of upcoming projects. Take a look:

Lakshya and Ananya Panday



Kill actor Lakshya and Ananya Panday are joining forces for a breezy rom-com, Chand Mera Dil. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film will revolve around passionate love, with hints of madness and intensity. With a cute and bubbly poster, the makers mentioned that Chand Mera Dil is scheduled to be released in theatres this year.

Vedang Raina and Sharvari



Promising actor Vedang Raina is collaborating with Munjya fame Sharvari for their upcoming film, a period love story. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, the yet-to-be-titled spectacle is poised to give a different take to romance and promises to showcase Vedang and Sharvari in never-seen-before roles.

Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani



Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani will be seen together in their upcoming film, Laikey Laikaa. The film's recent announcement left audiences in awe of their chemistry. As the netizens are eager to see the new pair, Laikey Laikaa intends to showcase the chaos and calm between them, with the film releasing in theatres in Summer, 2026.

Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor



Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor have teamed up for a psychological thriller film, Tu Yaa Mai, and the preparations for the same have already commenced. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Aanand L Rai, the film will bring together this on-screen pair for the first time. With a blend of romance and suspense, the film is scheduled to land in theatres on Valentine's Day 2026.

Agastaya Nanda and Simar Bhatia



Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia will be seen together in Ikkis, a film inspired by a real-life story about Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Directed by celebrated filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is set against the background of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the Battle of Basantar, and promises to showcase both talents in unseen avatars.

The team-ups of these fresh pairings have amped up excitement among cinema lovers, who are eager to experience a fresh narrative with a fresh perspective.

