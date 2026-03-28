Varun Tej, Niharika Team Up For Sports Drama

Niharika Konidela is steadily carving a niche for herself as a film producer. She began her journey under the banner Pink Elephant Pictures, and her debut project Committee Kurrollu received a positive response from audiences.



She is now gearing up for the release of her second production titled Rakasa, which is scheduled to hit screens on April 3. At the same time, Niharika has already begun planning her next venture, and this time, she is joining hands with her brother Varun Tej.



The upcoming film will be officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad, with the makers planning a grand opening event. The project is being directed by Yadhu Vamsi, who previously collaborated with Niharika on Committee Kurrollu. Given their successful association, expectations are already high for this new film.



The movie is said to be a sports drama centered around volleyball, offering a relatively fresh backdrop for Telugu cinema. While the core concept has generated curiosity, details regarding the rest of the cast and technical crew are yet to be announced.



Meanwhile, Varun Tej is currently occupied with his ongoing film Korean Kanakaraju, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Once he completes this project, he is expected to move on to this sports drama.



This collaboration between Varun Tej and Niharika Konidela has already sparked interest among fans, as both are known for experimenting with different kinds of content. With a unique premise and a strong creative team, the project is carrying promising buzz even before its official launch.



Varun Tej needs a big hit to bounce back into reckoning after duds like 'Matka' and 'Operation Valentine,'. He also delivered hits like 'Tholi Prema' and 'F2.

