Varun Tej & Lavanya's Beachside Bliss Goes Viral

Mega Prince Varun Tej and his wife Lavanya Tripathi are setting major couple goals with their latest vacation photo from the Maldives. Dressed in coordinated white outfits and standing under swaying coconut trees, the couple radiates happiness and serenity. Their bright smiles and relaxed poses perfectly capture the bliss of a peaceful getaway.



The photo has quickly gone viral, with fans flooding social media with love and admiration. The hashtag #VarunLav is trending, and netizens can’t stop gushing about how stunning the couple looks together. Lavanya, who is currently expecting, glows with joy, adding even more warmth to the picture.



This beachside escape marks the couple’s first vacation since announcing Lavanya’s pregnancy, and it’s evident they are treasuring every moment together.



Meanwhile, Lavanya Tripathi is also in the news as her beloved romantic drama Andala Rakshasi is set for a re-release in theatres on June 13. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing her captivating performance once again on the big screen.



While Varun Tej who delivered a dud in 'Matka' looking to make a comeback.