Varun Sharma Returns to Rule Comedy with his next Rahu Ketu

The comedy fans are healing with the announcement of upcoming film - Rahu Ketu that marks the comeback of fan-favourite duo of Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat. Known for his flawless comedic timing, Varun steps into a role that plays to his strengths. The film also stars actress Shalini Pandey. A potpourri of humour, fantasy, and an adventurous storyline, the began filming this week.





If there’s one actor who has consistently owned the comedy genre in Bollywood, it’s Varun. With his effortless ability to bring people together and make them laugh every time, he has become synonymous with feel-good entertainers. Rahu Ketu promises a fun-filled ride with Varun owning his space like a star!





Talking about the film, Varun told us, “This is such a special film and such a fun story to bring to screen. Getting back on set with Pulkit feels like a homecoming. Comedy is my happy space, and with Rahu Ketu, we are bringing a unique idea to the audience. I can’t wait for everyone to experience the madness we’re about to create!”





Directed by Vipul Vig, Rahu Ketu is backed by Zee Studios who took to social media to unveil the project, captioning their announcement, “Some call it fate, we call it #RahuKetu ka khel! Aur yeh aapke life mein bhi jald hi pravesh karenge, shoot begins now.”





It's time for smiles!