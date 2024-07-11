Varun Sandesh's Viraaji First-Look Teaser Out

Hyderabad: Varun Sandesh, fresh off the success of Nindha, is gearing up for his next film on August 2nd. His new project is titled Viraaji. Produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla under the M3 Media banner in association with Maha Movies, Viraaji marks the directorial debut of Adhyanth Harsha.

The film is going to be released by Mythri Movie Makers, one of the biggest banners in the country.

Today, the film's first-look Teaser was unveiled at the hands of Blockbuster 'Baby' maker Sai Rajesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Sai Rajesh said, "I just saw the teaser of Viraaji, and it's very good! The visuals are amazing, and Varun Sandesh's look is fantastic. Congratulations to Varun for working so hard on his character. Even in the promotional materials, his character's look features permanent hair color. Incredible! This film has all the makings of a success. I am also very happy that the makers behind Adyanth Harsha are releasing the film. This should be a hit for the producer."

Varun Sandesh said, "I am thrilled to release the first look and teaser of our film at the hands of Sai Rajesh, the director behind Baby. This film is incredibly special to me. The film is shaping up very well and is set to release on August 2nd."

Director Adyanth Harsha said, "Viraaji is my debut film. I am incredibly grateful to Sai Rajesh for releasing the first look and teaser. Varun Sandesh's character design is closely tied to the story's narrative. You will understand when you see the film on August 2nd."

Producer Mahendra Nath Kondla said, "We have produced a fantastic film. We are honored to have Sai Rajesh release the first look and teaser today. The film will be released on August 2nd, and we believe everyone will enjoy it."