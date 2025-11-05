Varun Dhawan's First Look From 'Border 2' Unveiled

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's first look from the upcoming war drama film "Border 2" was unveiled by T-Series and JP Films on Wednesday via an Instagram post. Dhawan's first look comes right after the recent unveiling of the first poster featuring franchise star Sunny Deol. "Border 2" is a sequel to Deol's 1997 hit "Border" which was based on the events of Battle of Longewala.



In the poster, the actor can be seen in a battlefield amongst chaos wielding a rifle and dressed in military attire.

"Desh ka fauji, Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya," read the caption to the Instagram post revealing his character's name.

The sequel is directed by Anurag Singh who previously helmed the Akshay Kumar-period war drama starrer �Kesari�.

Alongside Deol and Dhawan the film also features an ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the sequel is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films and is slated to release in theatres on January 23, 2026 right before the Republic day.

Dhawan was last seen in "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" which featured him alongside Jahnvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. He was also seen in a cameo in Ayushman Khuranna's vampire romance film "Thamma".