Varun Badola Shares Insights About Amazon Mx Player’s Jamnapaar S2

Mumbai:Amazon MX Player’s blockbuster series Jamnapaar is winning hearts, once again, with its much-awaited second season, now streaming for free on the streaming service. One of the most-watched shows of 2023, the new season builds on that success by taking the story deeper into the emotional crossroads of family, ambition, and morality, one year after Shanky’s CA license suspension. Produced by TVF, the new chapter sees him navigating the manipulative tactics of the Uncoaching Academy while struggling to protect his father’s modest coaching center, a clash that tests both his ethics and his bond with his father, KD Bansal. Reprising his role as the principled yet emotionally complex KD Bansal, Varun Badola shared how deeply personal the character felt to him, expressing, “KD Bansal represents strong traditional values and authority. But the world of Jamnapaar – the Bansal family, their morality, their struggles – it’s a world many from my generation grew up in. These values and traditions have been built by people like us. So, I just had to look into my past to find my answers.”



Reflecting on KD’s balance of warmth and authority, Varun further added, “KD is intimidating yet inspiring, and honestly, that’s what most fathers are. They want to push their kids to do better, though in their own way. At his core, he’s a family man, and that warmth always finds its way through, no matter how tough the moment.” With Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, Vijay Raaz, Shrishti Ganguly Rindani, and Ankita Saigal leading the ensemble, this season taps deeper into themes of family, morality, and the quiet fight for purpose in a world obsessed with success. Jamnapaar Season 2 is now streaming for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player — available on mobile, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.