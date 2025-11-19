Scaling Startups, Shaping Futures - Varun Alagh Enters Shark Tank India 5

India : Varun Alagh, CEO & Co-founder of Honasa Consumer Ltd, the powerhouse behind Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and Ayuga, joins the all-star panel of Sharks this season. He is ready to bring his consumer-first innovation to India’s boldest business arena! As a new Shark, Varun is diving into the tank and he’s bringing purpose, performance, and a proven playbook for building loved brands.

His journey from brand builder to entrepreneur is a masterclass in empathy-led innovation, digital agility, and scalable growth.

As he steps into the tank alongside Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh Kunal Bahl and Mohit Yadav; Varun brings with him a fresh perspective on brand-building in the digital era and the entrepreneurial mindset that turns insight into impact.

Varun Alagh said, “India’s entrepreneurship landscape is at a powerful inflection point, fueled by bold, new-age founders who are reshaping industries and redefining ambition. This wave of innovation isn’t just inspiring; it’s shaping the next chapter of India’s growth story. Shark Tank India empowers entrepreneurs to think bigger. I'm excited to join this season of Shark Tank India and back ideas that can transform categories and uplift communities."



