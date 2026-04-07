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Varanasi: Countdown for Release Begins...

Entertainment
7 April 2026 10:24 AM IST

Rajamouli became an international name after RRR, his 2022 Telugu-language epic set in British India

Varanasi: Countdown for Release Begins...
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Mahesh Babu.

Director SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi is one of the most awaited movies of Indian cinema. The makers of the spectacle movie are aiming for a grand release on April 7, 2027. That is, the release is exactly one year from now. The team has begun a countdown.

"If we’re time-trotting to a year, it’s Showtime… #VARANASI," the team wrote on social media.

The film features Superstar Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Varanasi is a sci-fi epic movie.

The film’s title and teaser was unveiled in November at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The film is being mounted on a lavish budget. The teaser received a thumping response from all quarters.

Rajamouli said the film will be projected in cinemas in IMAX format.

Rajamouli became an international name after RRR, his 2022 Telugu-language epic set in British India.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ss rajamouli varanasi 
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