Varanasi: Countdown for Release Begins...

Director SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi is one of the most awaited movies of Indian cinema. The makers of the spectacle movie are aiming for a grand release on April 7, 2027. That is, the release is exactly one year from now. The team has begun a countdown.



"If we’re time-trotting to a year, it’s Showtime… #VARANASI," the team wrote on social media.



The film features Superstar Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Varanasi is a sci-fi epic movie.



The film’s title and teaser was unveiled in November at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The film is being mounted on a lavish budget. The teaser received a thumping response from all quarters.



Rajamouli said the film will be projected in cinemas in IMAX format.

Rajamouli became an international name after RRR, his 2022 Telugu-language epic set in British India.











