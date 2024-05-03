Sabari Movie Review: Varalaxmi Proves She Can Do Female Centric Roles

Sabari, starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and directed by Anil Katz. The film hit theatres today.



What is it about?



The film follows Sanjana (Varalaxmi Sarathkumar), a single mother whose world is turned upside down when a horrifying truth comes to light: the child she raised is not her biological daughter.

Plot:



The story begins with a twisted past, revealing a villain, Mime Gopi, who escaped a mental asylum with an obsession—finding the daughter he believes was swapped. This sets him on a violent collision course with Sanjana, who will stop at nothing to protect the child she has loved and raised as her own.

Sabari showcases the unwavering bond between a mother and child. As a single parent navigating the challenges of a broken marriage, Sanjana embodies strength and determination.



The movie appears like a psychological horror- thriller at first. While watching the first half, the film comes across a female led emotional thriller where the single parent appears to be going through hardships. Everything goes for a toss in the second half. It is in the second half that the film becomes an irreparable mess. The plot turns are created or arranged in a way that seems unrealistic and artificial.



Verdict: The screenplay of Sabari is far-fetched and the climax is so old that you will not believe this is a film made in 2024. However, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has delivered a terrific performance.



Rating: 2.75/5

