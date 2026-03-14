Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Says Talking About Sex Is Still Taboo in India

Actress-director Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has sparked a debate on social media after linking financial stability to the decision to have children. The actress, who recently made her directorial debut with S. Saraswathi, shared her views in an interview.



Varalaxmi said that discussions around sex and family planning remain taboo in India despite the country’s large population. “We are in a country where nobody wants to talk about sex, yet we are number one in population. Clearly, people are having it, but they don’t want to talk about it. I find that extremely funny,” she said.



She further remarked that many people have children without planning for the financial responsibilities that come with them. “Everybody keeps popping out kids like they’re a factory, and then they say they are facing difficulties. Who asked you to have kids then? Don’t have a child and then plan,” she said.



Highlighting the rising cost of living, Varalaxmi added that raising children has become expensive. “The economy has changed; it’s expensive to have children. I am not against having children. But people come to ask me for help with their children. Did I give birth to them? Why am I helping you after you’ve made a mistake? Take care of your own child,” she said, stressing that people should consider having children only when they are financially stable.



Actresses Manchu Lakshmi and Priyamani reportedly agreed with her remarks. However, netizens expressed mixed opinions.



While some users supported her stance, one fan wrote, “Now she will become a bad person for speaking the truth.” Another commented, “What she says is 100% right, but society never believes it.” An Instagram user added, “Society needs more sensible people like her.”



Others, however, disagreed with her viewpoint. One comment read, “Not everyone’s life is the same, madam. The words of the winner in the game are like sayings, while the words of the loser are like excuses to people.” Another user argued that people in their 30s may struggle financially while raising children, but fertility may decline by the time they become financially stable in their 40s.



Some users also criticised the remarks, with one writing, “Exactly what a rich, privileged woman would say. Family planning is important, but shaming people who struggle is extremely tone deaf.” Another comment added, “If poor people don’t have the right to have children, then 70 percent of India would not have that right.”

The comments have since sparked a wider online discussion on parenting, financial responsibility and social expectations.