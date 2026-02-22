Varalakshmi Sarathkumar Says She Is Fighting for Women in the Film Industry

Tamil actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, who is well known to Telugu audiences for her powerful performances in films such as Naandi, Krack, and Veera Simha Reddy, turned emotional while promoting her upcoming film Saraswati. Notably, Varalakshmi has taken on a dual role for the project, acting in it and also directing the film.



Speaking at the promotional event, the actress said, “Usually I don’t get emotional, but once in a while, a woman crying out is okay,” as she wiped tears from her eyes. She spoke candidly about the challenges faced by women in the film industry, adding, “It is very difficult for women to grow in this industry, and I feel like I am fighting on behalf of all the women who are struggling to survive here.”



Varalakshmi expressed confidence in Saraswati, stating that the team has made a strong film and urged audiences to support women-centric projects. “I request the audience to encourage and support women in cinema. It is not easy for women to make a name here. I hope more women take up different roles in the industry and establish themselves. We are trying our best to promote this film, and I am grateful to everyone who has stood by me,” she said.



Sharing her experience as a director, Varalakshmi revealed that the pressure took a toll on her health. “I even lost my voice due to the stress of directing,” she said, while clarifying that Saraswati, despite being a female-centric film, is not preachy. “It is a gripping thriller,” she added.



She also thanked Telugu audiences for embracing her work. “I want to thank the Telugu audience for making me one of their own and for acknowledging my talent,” Varalakshmi said. The actress went on to express her gratitude to director Gopichand Malineni for giving her a breakthrough role in Krack. “That character gave my career a new lease of life, and I will always be thankful to him,” she noted.



Confirming the struggles of female directors in Tollywood, a producer shared his perspective, saying that women filmmakers continue to face significant challenges. He pointed out that many educated women find it difficult to get opportunities, often due to biases and misconceptions. According to him, these hurdles make women apprehensive about pursuing long-term careers in the Telugu film industry, despite finding better prospects elsewhere.

