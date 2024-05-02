Varalakshmi Sarathkumar has a tough task on hand?

With footfalls at theatres depleting at theatres in the two Telugu states, talented actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumaris coming up with her next film ‘Sabari’ on May 3. “Varalakshmi has a tough task ahead since audiences are reluctant to turn up in theatres these days,” says a distributor, who adds “30-odd films failed to draw openings in the last few months so theatres are cancelling shows and advance bookings are not encouraging either” he adds.

Billed to be a psychological thriller with Varalakshmi playing an author backed role, ‘Sabari’ has to revive the sagging fortunes of female-oriented movies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “Just recently, ‘Geetajali Malli Vachindi’ failed to draw openings and we have to see how ‘Sabari’ is going to draw openings and sustain collections thereafter,” he points out.

No doubt, Varalakshmi has gained popularity among Telugu viewers with her good performances in films like ‘Naandhi’ and ‘Veera Simha Reddy’. Now, she is planning to draw an audience on the strength of her name. “It is a new challenge for her,” he concludes.