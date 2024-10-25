Vanchana’s Theatrical Release on November 8

Chandi Durga Entertainments is proud to announce the release of their upcoming thriller, "Vanchana," starring Uma Mahesh, Surya, Rajendra, RK Naidu, and Sony Reddy. Directed by Uma Mahesh Marpu and produced by Gowri Marpu, this gripping courtroom drama is slated to hit theaters on November 8th.

Director Uma Mahesh Marpu shared his thoughts on the film:

'Vanchana' is an emotional courtroom drama set against the backdrop of a brutal murder of a Christian father in Araku. The film is filled with unexpected twists and turns as we unravel the mystery of who committed the crime and why. We have received a U/A certificate from the censor board, and they praised the film for its sensitive portrayal of a complex story. The teaser has garnered a positive response, and we are excited to release the theatrical trailer on November 2nd. We shot the film in stunning locations like Araku, Delhi, and Manali using Red Dragon cine cameras. The first copy is ready, and we are eagerly awaiting the release on November 8th."

"Vanchana" promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.