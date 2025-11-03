Vamsi Kalakuntla's Latest Song Adios Out

In a landscape searching for identity, Vamsi Kalakuntla emerges as the defining voice leading the next wave of Telugu Indie Pop. With his upcoming single “Adios,” Vamsi isn’t just releasing a song — he’s declaring a movement.

















Born in Hyderabad and shaped in Dallas, Vamsi stands at the intersection of two worlds, merging Telugu stages and playlists.



“Adios” is a sonic transformation — a journey through heartbreak, healing, and self-ascension. Written in Telugu with English crossovers, the record unfolds like a film:



A moody Trap beginning where pain breathes truth,

A bold Jersey Club rise symbolizing power and renewal,

And a euphoric UK-Bass outro, echoing liberation, closure, and rebirth.

This is not just music — it’s a cinematic experience that redefines how Telugu Pop can feel. Every beat, every word, carries the pulse of someone who’s fought his way through silence to create a voice for a generation.



“Adios is personal — it’s about letting go of old versions of myself and stepping into something stronger. I’ve always believed Telugu Pop deserves a space on the global map, and I want to be part of building that foundation. This song represents growth, healing, and belief — not just in me, but in what our sound and our stories can become. For me, Adios isn’t the end — it’s the start of a movement,” states Vamsi Kalakuntla.



A member of the Recording Academy (GRAMMY®), Vamsi’s rise has been both fearless and unprecedented. His track “Hero” hit #2 on the U.S. Dance Charts, while “Feelings”, featured in Netflix’s Mismatched Season 3, made its mark on global Shazam and Spotify charts. Earlier records like “Don’t Care,” “Oopiri,” and “Nightmare” built the foundation — “Adios” is the awakening.



For years, Telugu Pop has waited for an artist to connect emotion with edge, identity with innovation.



Vamsi Kalakuntla is that artist - The architect. The voice. The revolution.



“Adios” releases worldwide on October 31, 2025, on all major streaming platforms.