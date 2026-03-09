Vallabhaneni Anil Panel Sweeps Telugu Cine and TV Junior Artist Union Elections

The panel led by Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar registered a decisive victory in the elections of the Telugu Cine and TV Junior Artist Union held today. Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar was elected as the president, while Ravi was chosen as the secretary and Ravinder as the treasurer. Swamy will serve as the chairman of the union.



The Telugu Cine and TV Junior Artist Union has around 4,000 voters and Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar secured a huge majority by winning 1,390 votes. His panel’s sweeping victory reflects the strong support he enjoys among junior artists in the Telugu film and television industry.



Speaking after the victory, Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar thanked all the members who supported his panel and said the elections were fought with the slogan “Our shooting, our payment.”



He said the union would introduce several welfare programmes for junior artists working in cinema and television and ensure that the trust placed in the new leadership is honoured. He dedicated the victory to the artists and assured that the union would not ignore injustice within the industry.



He further stated that the union would work to ensure fairness in matters such as shootings, payments and dues from agents. Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar also expressed hope that with the cooperation of Revanth Reddy, the union would be able to improve employment opportunities and provide better health security for junior artists.



A few months ago, Vallabhaneni Anil had also been actively involved in labour issues in Tollywood. As president of the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation, he spearheaded a strike demanding a wage hike for thousands of cine workers.



During the negotiations, he held discussions with producers and also senior actors including Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna to ensure a fair resolution and ensured a reasonable hike for workers in varied unions.

