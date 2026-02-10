Valentine’s Week 2026: Tollywood Treats Audiences to Multiple Re-Releases





This Valentine’s Week is witnessing the re-release of multiple movies. With no major new titles hitting the big screen this week, the box office is turning back the clock. It looks like this year’s Valentine’s Day will be more about nostalgia than new cinema for the audience.



Here is the schedule for the February 2026 re-releases:



1. Dhanush's 3: February 6

2. Ram Charan's Orange (4K version) : February 7

3. Kanchana: February 13

4. Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's Love Story: February 14

5. Uday Kiran's Manasantha Nuvve: February 14

6. Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's Ye Maaya Chesave: February 14

Which movie are you planning to watch, let us know in the comments section below.







