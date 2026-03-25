V. V. Vinayak Rules Out ‘Adhurs’ Sequel

Amid the ongoing trend of sequels in Telugu cinema, with films like Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar 2 generating buzz, there has been considerable speculation about a sequel to the comedy blockbuster Adhurs. The 2010 film, starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in a dual role, continues to enjoy a strong fan following.



Writer Kona Venkat had earlier expressed his enthusiasm for a sequel, even joking that he would stage a dharna outside NTR’s residence to convince him. He also hinted that despite being busy with multiple projects, the actor might consider returning for the sequel—raising hopes among Nandamuri fans.



Adhurs remains a memorable film, particularly for Jr NTR’s impeccable comic timing in the role of a Brahmin priest, alongside his intense performance in the parallel character. The film was a major box-office success and continues to have strong repeat value, with Brahmanandam’s comedy being a major highlight.



However, director V. V. Vinayak has now put an end to the speculation. Speaking at the Band Melam movie event, he clarified that the story of Adhurs had already reached its natural conclusion and there is no scope for a sequel.



He further added that even if a sequel is made forcefully, it would be difficult to recreate the same magic, suggesting that it is best to leave the film as it stands.



Vinayak’s comments differ from Kona Venkat’s earlier optimism and may strike a chord with fans who believe classics should remain untouched.

