V. V. Vinayak: I Declined the Hindi Remake of Tagore

Director V. V. Vinayak revealed that he once turned down an opportunity to remake Tagore in Hindi, despite the film’s massive success.



Following the blockbuster run of Tagore, Vinayak was offered a chance to direct its Hindi version with a leading star. However, he chose to step away from the project.



“I received an offer to remake Tagore in Hindi with a big star. But I had to forgo it because I don’t know the Hindi language. That’s when I realized the importance of education,” he said at a film event.

Interestingly, Tagore itself was a remake of the Tamil film Ramanaa, starring Vijayakanth. The Telugu adaptation, featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead, added commercial elements such as songs, dance sequences, and comedy, including memorable portions by Sunil. Chiranjeevi’s portrayal of an anti-corruption crusader was widely appreciated, while Vinayak cemented his place among the top directors in Tollywood.



Vinayak also spoke about his long-standing friendship with Jr NTR. “Jr NTR, Rajeev Kanakala, and I were close friends who always dreamed of achieving great heights together,” he shared. The duo collaborated on films like Aadi, which played a crucial role in shaping their careers.



After facing setbacks with films like Akhil and Intelligent, Vinayak has taken a brief hiatus from direction. He is currently in search of a strong, contemporary script for his comeback and is in no rush.



“I don’t want to spoil the reputation I’ve earned over the years,” he concluded.