Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Presents His Latest Album ‘Quest’

Renowned sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is set to release his highly anticipated 11-track album, ‘Quest’ today through S1 as part of his upcoming birthday celebrations falling on the 9th of this month. This remarkable work showcases a collection of rare ragas, reflecting his lifelong passion for innovation and cultural dialogue through music.

‘Quest’ is not just an album; it is a tribute to the intricate tapestry of Indian classical music. Featuring a selection of unique ragas that are seldom performed, this album signifies Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's dedication to preserving and revitalizing the rich heritage of Hindustani classical music. The expert compositions weave together traditional and contemporary influences, making this work a fascinating journey for listeners.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, a luminary in the world of Indian classical music, has had an illustrious career spanning over six decades. He has collaborated with diverse artists worldwide and has performed at prestigious venues and festivals, including the Royal Albert Hall, the Kennedy Center and the Sydney Opera House. Over the years, he has received numerous awards for his contributions to music, including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and the UNESCO International Music Prize.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan states, "Music is a universal language that transcends boundaries. With 'Quest,' I hope to connect with listeners from all walks of life, celebrating our shared heritage and the beauty of cultural harmony. With Quest, I wanted to bring forward ragas that are rarely heard but deeply meaningful. These ragas carry with them centuries of thought and feeling, and it gives me joy to share them as I mark this milestone in my journey.”

The album release follows Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's participation in the 20th anniversary celebrations of the ELLNORA Guitar Festival, where he shared the stage with renowned artists including Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Rosanne Cash, Jeff Tweedy from Wilco, classical guitarist Sharon Isbin and the dynamic blues-rock talent Samantha Fish.

The launch of ‘Quest’ embodies the essence of musical celebration and cultural exchange, as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan continues his legacy of presenting timeless music to a global audience. It serves as a profound testament not only to the artist's creative journey but also to a lifelong commitment to fostering unity through the transformative power of sound.





Track List

1. Charju Ki Malhar

2. Dhaani

3. Jayant Malhar

4. Meera Bai Ki Malhar

5. Nayaki Kanhara

6. Gour Malhar

7. Nat Bihag

8. Nat Kamod

9. Kedar Malhar

10. Pooriya Kedar

11. Saraswati Malhar