Ustaad Bhagat Singh Set for Netflix Debut Following Theatrical Run

​Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh has finally hit theaters, receiving mixed reviews from all quarters. Despite the varied critical reception, the film is playing to packed houses, largely due to its strategic release during the festive season.



​The digital rights for the film have been acquired by Netflix. Producer Naveen Yerneni revealed that the movie is scheduled for its OTT premiere five weeks after its theatrical debut, making it likely to land on the streaming platform by the end of April.



​The film features a strong supporting cast, including Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, K.S. Ravikumar, Parthiban, Gautami, Rao Ramesh, and Satyam Rajesh. The soundtrack was composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while S.S. Thaman provided the background score.



​Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, Ustaad Bhagat Singh was produced on a substantial budget of Rs 150 crore.

