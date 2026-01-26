Ustaad Bhagat Singh set for March 2026 Release; May Displace Peddi

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, has become the talk of the town across social media. Directed by Harish Shankar, the movie is expected to hit theaters in March 2026.



The latest buzz suggests a shift in the Tollywood release calendar: Ram Charan’s Peddi, originally slated for a March debut, may move its date to make way for the Power Star’s big-budget entertainer.



Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ustaad Bhagat Singh features Sree Leela and Raashi Khanna as the female leads. "It begins. Raise your hands in joy and cheer for our USTAAD," the makers wrote on X, promising blasting updates in the coming days.









It begins ❤️‍🔥



Raise your hands in joy and cheer for our USTAAD 💥💥💥



POWER STAR @PawanKalyan & Cult Captain @harish2you are coming with a massive feast 🔥🔥#UstaadBhagatSingh updates Blast soon!



POWER STAR @PawanKalyan @harish2you @sreeleela14 #RaashiiKhanna @ThisIsDSP… pic.twitter.com/R53exrOVva — Ustaad Bhagat Singh (@UBSTheFilm) January 25, 2026



