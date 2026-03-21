Ustaad Bhagat Singh Sees Sharp Dip, Collects Around Rs 9 Crore on Day Two?

After a sensational opening of Rs 34 crore net on day one, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, appears to be losing momentum at the box office.



According to trade sources, the film reportedly collected around Rs 9.25 crore net collections on its second day, indicating a significant drop. “The collections are falling sharply. The film now needs to capitalize on the weekend in the two Telugu states to recover its massive investment,” said a distributor.



Meanwhile, social media has been abuzz with criticism. Director Harish Shankar is facing trolling, while some critics have pointed out the film’s wafer-thin storyline and formulaic, outdated treatment of a routine cop drama.



Industry insiders suggest that the film’s mixed reception could impact its long-term run unless it shows strong growth over Saturday and Sunday. “There is increasing pressure on the team to deliver better numbers over the weekend,” the distributor added.



There is also growing chatter about Pawan Kalyan’s script choices. “He needs to select stronger stories going forward instead of relying on directors who may not meet expectations despite being his admirers,” a trade analyst noted.



Pawan Kalyan, who also serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is looking to bounce back after setbacks like Hari Hara Veera Mallu, although They Call Him OG performed well at the box office.



Trade experts believe that delivering a solid blockbuster is crucial for the star to reassert his dominance and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.