Ustaad Bhagat Singh Gets Ticket Hike in AP, Not in TG?

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh has completed censor formalities and received a U/A certificate. Andhra Pradesh has confirmed ticket hikes, with benefit show tickets priced at ₹500 flat. Single screens will charge the existing GO price plus ₹100, while multiplexes will charge the existing GO price plus ₹125.



In Telangana, the makers will stick to regular GO prices, with no ticket hikes. There will also be no premiere shows on March 18. Shows will begin from the morning of March 19. While Andhra Pradesh theatres are planning shows from around 4–5 AM, Telangana theatres will start shows from 7 AM.



Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an action entertainer starring Pawan Kalyan in the titular role and directed by Harish Shankar. This marks their second collaboration after the 2012 blockbuster Gabbar Singh. The makers have clarified that the story is original and not a remake of the Tamil film Theri.



The ticket pricing for Ustaad Bhagat Singh in Andhra Pradesh is now official, with fans eagerly awaiting the trailer release. The film is expected to be one of the major releases in Pawan Kalyan’s career.



Earlier, Pawan Kalyan’s film They Call Him OG received permission for a ticket hike in Telangana, but the decision was later struck down by the Telangana High Court. “Definitely, the Telangana High Court’s earlier ruling has stalled the plans of Ustaad Bhagat Singh since the makers are unsure how the court would react if they seek another hike,” says a source.



Meanwhile, a producer criticised the practice of steep ticket hikes and urged state governments not to allow them, claiming they “ruin the Telugu film industry.” He alleged that while the official ticket rate was capped at ₹800, some distributors sold tickets for ₹2,000–₹5,000 in certain Telangana theatres to cash in on the frenzy.



“Distributors are even setting revenue targets of ₹1 crore in areas like Kukatpally and RTC Crossroads. Online booking shows ‘full’ status, but some tickets are diverted and sold offline at inflated prices in some places,” he claimed.

