Ustaad Bhagat Singh Collections Going From Bad to Worse?

The much-hyped film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is witnessing a sharp drop in collections after a sensational opening day. The film collected around Rs 33 crore gross on day one, but the numbers have steadily declined since then, slipping into single digits across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.



According to trade sources, the film collected around Rs 9 crore net on days two and three, and further dropped to around Rs 8 crore. So far, it has managed to collect over Rs 58 crore gross, but it needs a strong recovery in the coming days.



A distributor points out that apart from a weak script, the impact of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has significantly affected its footfalls in the Telugu states. “The producer banked heavily on Pawan Kalyan’s charisma and crowd-pulling power, even while facing competition from Dhurandhar. However, the gamble seems to have gone a bit wrong,” a source said.



“With even remote areas drawing crowds for the Hindi film, Pawan Kalyan’s cop drama is seeing fewer takers. Collections are dropping rapidly, and with the Telugu version of Dhurandhar 2 hitting theatres, the situation has become even more challenging,” he added.



The film was initially scheduled for release on March 26 but was postponed to March 19, resulting in a direct box office clash with Ranveer Singh’s film. “This decision did not work in favor of Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” the source commented.



Another distributor revealed that the film has collected around Rs 38 crore share in its initial run, with worldwide share reaching approximately Rs 44 crore. This includes around Rs 2.7 crore from the Rest of India and Rs 3.3 crore from the US market.



“The film still needs to collect nearly Rs 90 crore more to break even worldwide, which looks highly unlikely at this stage,” the distributor concluded.