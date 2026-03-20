Ustaad Bhagat Singh Clocks Rs 30 Crore Amidst Mixed Reactions?

Despite facing stiff competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has showcased Pawan Kalyan’s undeniable box office pull by collecting over Rs 30 crore net across the Telugu states on its opening day.



A distributor revealed that the film has posted “Rs 30 crore-plus net collections,” adding that the cop drama is expected to witness further growth over the weekend. However, he also pointed out that in some centres, the film’s opening numbers fell short of OG. “It has drawn lesser collections than OG in a few areas and needs to pick up significantly in the coming days,” he said.



While Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence continues to draw crowds, the film has received mixed responses from audiences and critics alike. Many viewers feel that the storyline treads a familiar path, with a predictable and dated narrative. “Though Pawan Kalyan tries his best to elevate a clichéd plot, the film hasn’t worked for everyone,” the distributor noted.



At the same time, a section of fans has appreciated the actor’s comic timing, energetic dance moves, and mass appeal. “His comedy and vintage-style performance have been well received by fans,” he added.



However, the lack of a fresh storyline has emerged as a major drawback. Director Harish Shankar has been criticised for relying on an old template rather than presenting something novel. “It hasn’t received a unanimous thumbs-up because the film feels like a rehash packaged as ‘vintage,’” he explained.



The film is said to have done theatrical business worth around Rs 110 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, putting pressure on its box office performance in the coming days. Trade circles believe that stronger promotions led by Pawan Kalyan could help boost collections.



“Pawan Kalyan’s active promotion is crucial now. Without that push, it may be difficult for the film to break even,” the distributor concluded.

