US BO: Dhurandhar 2 Set to Shatter Animal and RRR Records

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been trending across social media, and there is no denying that it is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. Advance bookings for the sequel are looking exceptionally promising, with the film nearing the $1 million mark a full week before its theatrical release.



While advance bookings for paid previews and the opening weekend have launched in North America, sales in Indian cinemas are just beginning to roll out. If trade reports are to be believed, momentum has surged in the US and Canada. Estimates suggest the film has already raked in over $750,000 for premiere shows alone. Opening day bookings have reportedly crossed $1 million, while the opening weekend total has already hit a staggering $2 million. These are outstanding figures, considering the time remaining before the premiere.



In India, advance bookings for paid previews have seen the film sell over 3.5 lakh tickets, amounting to a gross of ₹19 crore. For context, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal currently holds the record for the biggest Indian premiere in the US with $1.2 million. Based on current trends, Dhurandhar 2 is on track to shatter that record and likely set a new benchmark for opening weekends in North America.



Currently, the pan-India blockbusters RRR and Pushpa 2 lead the charts with US opening weekend collections of $3.46 million and $3.34 million, respectively. Even a decade ago, Baahubali 2 set a massive benchmark with a $3 million debut. Trade projections now indicate that Dhurandhar 2 could surpass all of them, potentially touching the $4 million mark during its US opening.

