US Actor Chuck Norris Hospitalized in Hawaii: Report

Los Angeles: American action star Chuck Norris has been hospitalized in Hawaii for an undisclosed condition, Hollywood news site TMZ reported Thursday, citing a source who said the actor was "in good spirits."

A representative for Norris did not immediately comment on the report, which said the "emergency" occurred within the last 24 hours on the island of Kauai.

Norris turned 86 last week, marking the event with a video of him boxing on social media and saying "I don't age. I level up."

The martial arts expert turned actor has starred in a slew of action films since his acting debut with a cameo in a 1968 Dean Martin film "The Wrecking Crew."

Four years later, his epic fight with the kung-fu superstar Bruce Lee in "The Way of The Dragon" helped turn Norris into an icon on big and small screen alike.

"Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young," Norris said in his birthday message last week.