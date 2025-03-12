Urvashi Rautela Prized Possession: Rolls Royce Cullinan

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who gained widespread attention with the controversial Telugu song Dabidi Dibidi from Daku Maharaaj, has once again made headlines—this time for an extraordinary milestone in luxury automobile ownership. According to reports, she has become the first actress in India to own the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, an ultra-premium SUV priced at approximately ₹12 crore.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship, state-of-the-art features, and unmatched comfort. Typically associated with business tycoons and elite celebrities, the vehicle’s ownership is a symbol of prestige and success. Urvashi’s latest acquisition not only sets a new benchmark in Bollywood but also underscores her growing financial stature.

Beyond her high-end purchase, Urvashi has also secured a spot on the Instagram Forbes Rich List, further cementing her influence in the digital space. This recognition reflects her immense social media presence, lucrative brand endorsements, and strong engagement with millions of followers worldwide. Her ability to leverage her online popularity has resulted in numerous high-profile collaborations and substantial revenue from digital platforms.

With her rising influence in both entertainment and the luxury market, Urvashi Rautela continues to make waves, proving her mettle as a trendsetter in the industry.