Balakrishna is a great human being, says Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was in Hyderabad to shoot another schedule of Nandamuri Balkrishna's upcoming film, NBK109. In an exclusive conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Urvashi talks about Tollywood, Hyderabad and her work experience with Balayya and Bobby Deol, who also joined the crew.

Excerpts

Urvashi Rautela on NBK109, Telugu Cinema and Balayya

Working with Balakrishna is a fascinating experience for any actor. He is a cult personality and a great human being. We get along really well and our equation is of good faith and mutual respect. We had a ball of a time working together in the film and I can't wait for the film to come out. The script is really strong and my character gave me an opportunity to play something which I haven't done in the past. To add to that, the movie has got a stellar cast and hence, it was a no-brainer for me to say yes to a beautiful project like this.

How was it working with Bobby?

Bobby Deol is an incredible human being and a great actor. I have been seeing his work for a long time and I am so happy to see the kind of love and appreciation he's getting from everywhere, especially after Animal. He deserves every bit of it. We had a great time working together for this project.

How's your experience with Tollywood so far?

Well, my experience in this industry so far has been phenomenal. The people here are so warm and loving and everything is quite disciplined. The aura that the stars have and the kind of love people here give to their actors is phenomenal. I want to continue doing great work in this beautiful industry in the future as well.

What can fans expect from your performance in the film?

Well, a great deal of entertainment and good content with the right ingredients that's needed for a blockbuster masala entertainer. The rest, I would love to hear their feedback whenever the project releases.

What challenges do you face when you prepare for your roles in different languages?

Well, challenges are always going to be there but more than that, the attitude and thought process should be about focusing on the excitement to learn new things. Of course with new languages, it's time consuming and also the diction and dialect is difficult to get. But that's the beauty of this craft. You get to live different lives in one life and well, for that, no amount of preparation looks grueling if we look at the rewards we get.

You keep visiting Hyderabad for shoots. What is it about the city you like?

I love everything about Hyderabad. Right from the people here to the food and the 'nawabi' vibe of this city. It is one of my favourite cities in India.

If you were given a chance to act in a recently released Telugu movie which one would that be and why?

I am such an admirer of Telugu cinema that I would love to do literally anything if I have my favourite people around in the project. I have seen quite a bit of good work happening here and hence I can't pick one. But why act in an already released movie? Instead, why not focus on creating your own stellar line-up of releases here? I would love to do more of that.



