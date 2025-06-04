Urvashi Rautela Claims “Queen of Cannes” Title Via DiCaprio

When reflected back on the 78TH Cannes festival 2025 one of the impactful celebrities to attend is Actress Urvashi Rautela, drawing the public’s attention at the red carpet on May 14, 2025. She blessed the carpet with her vibrant and statement giving outfit. The actress amazed her fans when she posted an instagram story on Thursday, with the Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, proclaiming the actor mentioned her as the “Queen of Cannes”. The photograph is allegedly taken back in 2022.

Orry, who is also Urvashi's close friend, wrote in the comments section, "What do you mean when he calls you queen of Cannes ??? U r the queen of cannes what else is he meant to u?? Didi?? Bhenjiii??? Urvashi Baiiii??" As reported on Ndtv.

Urvashi replied to his complement on her caption saying, "Thank you, Leo… now that’s a Titanic compliment,” she also pointed out that book the celebrities met during the festival, while she claims of grabbing global attention attending the Cannes festival, many individuals are not convinced. Her comment session is facing an overflow of trolling messages on her, questioning the legitimacy of the photograph. The throwback selfie definitely resurfaced all the scrutiny with the Hollywood star.

As she dismissed all the negativity from the fans, In the interview with Asian Culture Vulture, Urvashi Rautela had said, “I actually feel Leonardo DiCaprio has some sort of fascination with France, I don't know. I think he is a lot more crazy about Cannes, because I saw him last year, he's always in Monaco, he's always in France. Right?” As reported on liveMint.





The article is authored by Sherin MJ, an intern from Loyala Academy, Hyderabad