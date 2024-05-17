77th Festival de Cannes: Urvashi Rautela sets new world record

Urvashi Rautela, is presently India's youngest & highest-paid global superstar to have been featured in Forbes Top 10. She commands a humongous net worth of over 550 crores and we love her for all the right reasons. With a humongous Instagram fan following of more than 71.3 million, which is a lot more than the 'Khan trinity' of Bollywood and at par with PM Narendra Modi & Virat Kohli, Urvashi Rautela is certainly rated and loved by everyone as one of the most loved and celebrated and loved personalities in the country. From her multiple Miss Universe conquests to guiding people as a judge and frontline Bollywood superstar, the alluring and charming actress has certainly come a long way forward in her life, all thanks to her discipline, hard work, determination and perseverance.













In today's time, there's absolutely no iota of doubt about the fact that Urvashi Rautela is the only actress who's working across all industries in the Indian entertainment industry as well as in the International space. The respect, authority and admiration that she enjoys all over the globe for her contribution to the world of entertainment at such a young and tender age is something truly worth taking inspiration from. Her journey to the top has certainly not been easy but the way she's always conquered all odds and risen like a phoenix from the ashes is what separates her from the rest of her contemporaries.



























Currently, Urvashi Rautela is enjoying humongous amount of love and appreciation at the 77th Festival de Cannes. Some time back, we all loved the way she made India proud at the global level once again by winning a special award honour and that too in the presence of the iconic Meryl Streep. Even her red beautiful, exquisite fuchsia gown that she sported earlier from the Serene collection 2024 by Khaled and Marwan, which was 7 times the cost of Alia Bhatt's Met Gala outfit caught attention. And now, seems like Urvashi is in mood for creating some seriously amazing records one after the other. Yes, that's right. Urvashi Rautela sported a beautiful custom-made gown by Tunisian fashion designer Souhir El Gabsi at the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis and well, we are absolutely spellbound seeing her enchanting look. Till today, this is the biggest ball gown that any other celebrity has ever work in history and no wonder, this world record is making all Urvashi Rautela fans all over the globe immensely happy and proud. Her magnetic avatar enhanced all the way more, all thanks to the beautiful Oceana clutches that she wore by Rima & Rashi and well, it's certainly sending shockwaves all over the world. As she arrived for the event, she happily posed for the media and fans, thereby helping them etch a beautiful memory forever for the rest of their lives. Given the opulence involved in creating this look, this world record is set to remain unbeaten for quite some time now, until and unless, Urvashi Rautela herself decides to break her own record.









On the work front, after having enjoyed the success of Love Dose 2.0 with Yo Yo Honey Singh, global Indian superstar Urvashi Rautela has massive projects like Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, 'NBK109' with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, 'Baap' (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, Black Rose. Apart from this Urvashi Rautela will be seen in an International music video and the actress will also be essaying the role of Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic. Apart from that, she will be seen playing the role of a college politician in the movie titled 'JNU'. Along with that, she also has a very special music video with Jason Derulo & a lot more. Stay tuned for more updates.



