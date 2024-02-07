Must Watch Movies, Shows on Prime Video

MUMBAI: Prime Video brings to the audience a wide variety of content this week.

Dhanush’s Tamil film Captain Miller has earned acclaim and accolades from critics and audiences alike for its tight script, strong performances and present-day relevance. Set in the pre-independence era, the film focuses on the life of Analeesan (Dhanush), also known as Eesa. After his mother's death, Eesa spends time idly in his village, while his elder brother, Sengola (Shiva Rajkumar), who actively participates in the Indian Independence movement. When Eesa faces a conflict with the villagers and is asked to leave, he decides to join the British Indian army to earn respect. Renamed Miller by the British, Eesa becomes part of a battalion involved in a brutal attack against local protesters. Disturbed by this, he leaves the army and transforms into the revolutionary ‘Captain Miller’. Directed by Arun Matheswaran who has also written it alongside Arunraja Kamaraj and Madhan Karky and is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. Captain Miller stars Dhanush in the lead, along with Shiva Rajkumar, Nassar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, and Nivedhithaa Sathish in pivotal roles. The action-adventure drama will premiere on Prime Video in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on February 9.

The Amazon Original movie, Upgraded follows a young ambitious intern, Camila Mendes as Ana who is dreaming of a career in the art world while trying to impress her demanding boss Marisa Tomei as Claire. When she's upgraded to first class on a work trip, she meets Archie Renaux as Will who mistakes her as the boss. The white lie sets off a glamorous chain of events, romance, and opportunity until her fib threatens to surface. Directed by Carlson Young Upgraded stars Camila Mendes, Archie Renaux, and Marisa Tomei and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on February 9.

The Underdoggs follows Jaycen "Two Js" Jennings, a washed-up ex-professional football player who has reached rock bottom. Jaycen sees an opportunity to change his life when he is sentenced to community service coaching an unruly pee-wee football team. The Amazon Original movie is directed by Charles Stone III and written by Danny Segal, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and Isaac Schamis which stars Snoop Dogg, Tika Sumpter, and Mike Epps. The comedy film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on February 9.

Wolf Like Me S2 is an Australian comedy-drama series. The series revolves around Gary (Josh Gad) who is a single father living in Adelaide, Australia with his 11-year-old daughter Emma. Both are still emotionally traumatized by the death of Emma's mother, Lisa, seven years ago. They meet Mary (Isla Fisher), an isolated advice columnist working through her own complex emotional baggage. Despite her best efforts to avoid them, they keep meeting, in a series of coincidences that suggest the hand of fate. While Gary struggles to connect with his daughter, Mary finds it relatively easy to reach Emma. However, Mary's baggage includes a deadly secret that she fears will harm the two: she is a werewolf. Written and directed by Abe Forsythe, the series stars Isla Fisher, Josh Gad and Ariel Donoghue in the lead roles. The series will premiere on Prime Video on February 9.

The Silent Service depicts Kaieda’s story from declaring the independent state of Yamato and negotiating a military alliance with Japan, to the subsequent Battle of Tokyo Bay. It follows Kaieda Shiro on Japan's first nuclear submarine as he strives to create his perfect world. The story prompts the audience to consider true peace among the difficulties of international relations. The series is directed by Kohei Yoshino which is based on a popular manga written by Kaiji Kawaguchi and Hikaru Takai. It stars Takao Osawa, Rick Amsbury, and Massimo Biondi. The Japanese Original will stream on Prime Video on February 8.

Highlights:

Captain Miller - February 9

Set in 1930s-1940s in British India and follows an outlaw called Miller who engages in bloody loots, heists and assaults.

Upgraded - February 9

When Ana is upgraded to first class on a work trip, she meets handsome Will, who mistakes her for her boss. The white lie that sets off a glamorous chain of events, romance, and opportunity, until her fib threatens to surface.

The Underdoggs - February 9

Jaycen "Two Js" Jennings is a washed-up ex-professional football star who has hit rock bottom. When Jaycen is sentenced to community service coaching an unruly pee-wee football team, he sees it as an opportunity to turn his life around.

Wolf Like Me S2 - February 9

Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can't bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason.

The Silent Service - February 8

Follows the unpredictable actions of Kaieda Shiro in Japan's first nuclear submarine, as he attempts to realize his ideal world. The story makes the audience think about true peace amidst the complexities of international relations.