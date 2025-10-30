Weather God Has Other Plans, says Allu Sirish

Allu Sirish announced his engagement with Nainika and was planning to get engaged on 31st of this month.

The actor planned an outdoor event at his home with an interesting plan in store. However, the cyclone Montha, causing non-stop rainfall, has spoiled the engagement plans for once and all.

Sirish took to Instagram to share how the rain spoiled all the decorations that they had already planned. He was not at all expecting that the engagement event would turn out like this but he will now has to change the venue to indoor.



“Planned for an outdoor winter engagement but Weather God has other plans,” Sirish captioned to his story.



Although Sirish has not revealed the face of Nainika, Sneha Reddy Allu accidentally shared their family pictures featuring Nainika during Diwali.



Allu Sirish has worked in films like Srirasthu Subhamastu, Kotha Janta and ABCD.

