Unlike Bollywood, South Boasts of Female Superstars, Says Teja

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently acknowledged that sexism still exists in the Hindi film industry, stating that actresses are often reduced to “item” roles. He criticized this trend as an irresponsible move by filmmakers and stressed the need for change.





Reacting to these comments, Telugu filmmaker Teja said, “Perhaps Aamir Khan was specifically referring to Bollywood, where heroines are still largely confined to eye-candy roles or item songs. But in contrast, South Indian and particularly Telugu cinema has evolved. Today, filmmakers are offering more substantial roles and screen time to actresses.”

He cited examples like Deepika Padukone, who is taking center stage in the big-budget sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, despite the presence of stars like Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. “Similarly, Rashmika Mandanna played a strong, independent wife in Pushpa: The Rise, and veteran actress Vijayashanti returned to play a pivotal role in Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi,” Teja added.



According to Teja, only South Indian cinema, particularly Tollywood, has nurtured a legacy of female superstars. “We have icons like Vijayashanti, Anushka Shetty, and Nayanthara. Filmmakers are now crafting scripts specifically for talented women, and these actresses have developed dedicated fan bases. It’s a significant shift,” he noted. “They’re also making a strong mark on OTT platforms, proving that the audience is ready for layered female characters.”

Teja also stressed that cinema should reflect the changing realities of society. “Women today are working as hard as men and holding power both in families and in the outside world. If films don’t mirror this transformation, they risk alienating a key section of the audience,” he said.





On continuing trend of male-centric Telugu films where actresses get a raw deal like Jhanvi Kapoor in Devara, Sreeleela in Robinhood, Tamannaah in Bhola Shankar, Shruti Haasan in Veera Simha Reddy, Kajal Aggarwal in Bhagavanth Kesari, or even Rashmika in Sikandar. "Some directors might believe that the hero alone can carry the film, but audiences today are smarter. They see through these gimmicks. Many such films have flopped because viewers are no longer interested in outdated, one-dimensional hero-driven stories. Balanced storytelling, where both male and female characters are well-developed, connects more with modern audiences,” he explained.

Teja concluded by highlighting a few films that struck the right balance. “Even a superstar like Rajinikanth gave ample space to Aishwarya Rai in Robo. The massive success of Baahubali was also due to strong parallel narratives for both Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. And films like Attarintiki Daredi gave meaty roles to actresses like Nadiya. Stories today must include women meaningfully—they are an essential part of the narrative.”