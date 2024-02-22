Unleash the Musical Night at Mindspace, SOCIAL

Prepare for an electrifying adventure this weekend at Mindspace, SOCIAL, Hyderabad, as we gear up for an unforgettable Anjunadeep extravaganza! Brace yourself to delve into an experience that will captivate your senses and ignite your inner fire. With an unparalleled lineup of talent, expect vibrant rhythms and enchanting melodies that will transport you to a realm of pure musical ecstasy.

Get ready to be spellbound as Anjunadeep takes the spotlight, crafting a tapestry of sonic marvel that pushes boundaries and defies expectations. From the moment you step into the venue, be prepared to embark on a mesmerizing journey through soundscapes that resonate with your very soul. This is your chance to lose yourself in a world where music reigns supreme, and each note is a celebration of human expression.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity. Secure your place at the most sought-after event in town and join us for a night of pure enchantment and boundless enthusiasm. Grab your tickets now and witness the fusion of creativity, energy, and emotion in an Anjunadeep experience unlike any other.

Date: 23rd February 2024 (Friday)

Time: 06.00 PM onwards

Place: SOCIAL ROCKS, Building No.9, Mindspace, Hitech City, Hyderabad-500081. TELANGANA