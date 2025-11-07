Unconventional poster: Prithviraj is Kumbha in Mahesh Babu's Rajamouli Directorial

Director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movie features Superstar Mahesh Babu and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Fans today were in for a special treat by Rajamouli himself.

The celebrated filmmaker revealed the first look poster of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, saying it was creatively very satisfying for him to bring to life "this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist Kumbha". Yes, Kumbha is the mythical name of the chief antagonist.





"After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair," Rajamouli wrote, emphasizing that it was quite literally a pleasure to work with the Salaar and L2: Empuraan actor.

Prithviraj replied to Rajamouli saying, "It’s been an absolute honour Sir! So looking forward to the rest of this mad mad ride!"



The film's release date is yet to be made official. Fans anticipate the release date to be hinted at during the November 15th Globe Trotter event at Ramoji Film City. Superstar Mahesh Babu's fans can't be more thrilled, for they anticipate a blockbuster event!

