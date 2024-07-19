5 Wow Moments From The Ulajh Trailer That Is Massively Impressive

Hyderabad: Junglee Pictures’ espionage thriller starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew along with Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and others in pivotal roles. Ulajh is a captivating thriller that gives a glimpse into the high-stakes world of diplomats and the Indian Foreign Services. As the makers have dropped the much-anticipated trailer of the movie it has already taken the internet by fire. There are some exemplary jaw-dropping moments in the gripping trailer that are a mixed bag of suspense and conspiracy.

Here are 5 wow moments from the trailer of the Uljah that we absolutely loved:

Janhvi Kapoor in a never seen before avatar Janhvi Kapoor for the first time is seen portraying the role of a Diplomat and she is fab. The trailer shows her how she makes it big in the man’s world but falls prey to a dreaded conspiracy. We love how Jahnvi brings her brilliant acting forward nails her character and looks perfect for her part.









Fantastic ensemble cast of powerhouse performers Ulajh features an excellent ensemble cast who brings their unique acting prowess to the film. The movie stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Adil Hussain, and others. This is the first time that Jahnvi Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew and the wait shall get over on 2nd August as the movie hits the theatres.





A gripping storyline Ulajh navigates around the world of Indian Foreign Services and diplomats. The trailer looks promising and delivers an engaging tale and promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, Written by the acclaimed duo Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan.

Unexplored and fresh world of Diplomates and IFS Sudhanshu Saria’s Ulajh showcases the unexplored world of high-profile diplomates and Indian Foreign Services. The movie is a maze of conspiracy, betrayal, and redemption.





Perfect blend of thrill, emotion, suspense, action, and drama

