Ujjain To Host International Sanskrit Film Festival

Bhopal: The seventh edition of the International Samskrita Short Film Festival (ISSFF) is scheduled to be unveiled in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on January ten.

Films of ten-minute duration and reels and YouTube shorts of 60-second-duration in Sanskrit language, based on this year’s theme of ‘Pancha Parivartan’, will be nominated for screening in the festival, an official of Samskrita Bharati, the sponsor of the event, said on Tuesday.

According to the hosts, as many as 125 small films and reels in Sanskrit language from a dozen countries including Germany, UK, Japan, US, Indonesia, UAE and Nepal have been nominated for screening in the film festival.

There are 11 awards in different categories for the films and 18 awards in different categories for the reels and YouTube shorts.

The objective of holding the film festival is to popularize Sanskrit across the globe, he added.

This is the first time; Ujjain is going to host the festival.

Reviews of these films will be done on January ten and 11 and the festival will be held on January 12, the official said.