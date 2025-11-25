 Top
Home » Entertainment

Ujjain To Host International Sanskrit Film Festival

Entertainment
25 Nov 2025 9:25 PM IST

Films of ten-minute duration and reels and YouTube shorts of 60-second-duration in Sanskrit language, based on this year’s theme of ‘Pancha Parivartan’, will be nominated for screening in the festival, an official of Samskrita Bharati, the sponsor of the event, said on Tuesday

Ujjain To Host International Sanskrit Film Festival
x
According to the hosts, as many as 125 small films and reels in Sanskrit language from a dozen countries including Germany, UK, Japan, US, Indonesia, UAE and Nepal have been nominated for screening in the film festival. — Internet

Bhopal: The seventh edition of the International Samskrita Short Film Festival (ISSFF) is scheduled to be unveiled in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on January ten.

Films of ten-minute duration and reels and YouTube shorts of 60-second-duration in Sanskrit language, based on this year’s theme of ‘Pancha Parivartan’, will be nominated for screening in the festival, an official of Samskrita Bharati, the sponsor of the event, said on Tuesday.

According to the hosts, as many as 125 small films and reels in Sanskrit language from a dozen countries including Germany, UK, Japan, US, Indonesia, UAE and Nepal have been nominated for screening in the film festival.

There are 11 awards in different categories for the films and 18 awards in different categories for the reels and YouTube shorts.

The objective of holding the film festival is to popularize Sanskrit across the globe, he added.

This is the first time; Ujjain is going to host the festival.

Reviews of these films will be done on January ten and 11 and the festival will be held on January 12, the official said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Film festival Ujjain 
Rest of India Madhya Pradesh 
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X