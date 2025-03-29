Ugadi Greetings with the Release of 'Nishabdha Prema' Poster

Actor Sriram, known to Telugu audiences through several super-hit films and web series, is starring in his new movie "Nishabdha Prema". Priyanka Timmesh plays the female lead in this film. Produced under the banner of Celebright Productions by Karthikeyan S., the movie is directed by Raj Dev, a romantic action entertainer. The movie is ready for a grand theatrical release in April. Today, a new poster of the movie was unveiled, extending Ugadi greetings to the audience.

Producer Karthikeyan S. stated - "Ugadi greetings to all Telugu audiences. We wish you all happiness in the new Telugu year from the Nishabdha Prema team. The movie is coming to you with a unique concept and an entirely new love story. Love, action, and romantic elements will appeal to audiences of all ages. Actor Sriram's performance is a special attraction for Nishabdha Prema. We are planning for a grand theatrical release of our movie in April and hope to get your support for the film." Cast - Sriram, Priyanka Timmesh, Harish Peradi, Viaan, Niharika Patro, and others. Technical Team Line Producer - A. JP Anand Stunt - Miracle Michael Choreography - Dinesh DOP - Yuvraj M. Editor - Madan G. Music Director - Jubin Executive Producer - Paritala Rambabu PRO - Veerababu Banner - Celebright Productions Producer - Kartikeyan S. Director - Raj Dev