Ugadi Greetings with the Poster Release of the Thrilling Movie 'Friday'

The movie "Friday" stars Deeyaraj palakonda,inaya sulthana,rihana ,vikas vasista and rohit boddapati as the lead actors. Which is produced by Kesanakurti Srinivas under the Sri Ganesh Entertainments banner. Directed by Eswar Babu Dhulipudi, the film is a unique suspense thriller with unexpected twists. The shooting of the movie has been completed, and the team is currently working on the song recording and post-production activities. The makers are planning for a grand theatrical release of "Friday" soon. On the occasion of Ugadi, a new poster of the movie "Friday" was released today, which is interesting and captivating.

On this occasion, Producer Kesanakurthi Srinivas stated, "We extend our Ugadi greetings to the audience from the 'Friday' movie team. We are producing the movie 'Friday' with a fresh suspense thriller storyline. Our director Eswar Babu Dhulipudi. is making the film in a way that will captivate the audience throughout. The entire shoot has been completed. We are currently recording the songs and working on post-production. We will bring the movie 'Friday' for a grand theatrical release soon. We hope to have your support for our movie." Cast: Deeyaraj, Rihana, Inaya Sultana, Snigdha Nayani, Naveen, Vikas Vasishta, Rohit boddapati,Balagam Sanjay, Suman, Pragathi, Koteshmanav, Shubodayam Rajasekhar, Prabhu, Jym Carrey Mahesh, RK Naidu